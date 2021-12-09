Meet Lloyd!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Lloyd, a 3-year-old hound mix with brindle coloring.
He has been neutered and is current with vaccinations. Lloyd is a thin boy and will need to put some weight on his bones. He is on special food at the present time and not allowed any treats to help him get healthy for his forever family.
To visit Lloyd or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on FB, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email at happytails@urhere.net. Leave your name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time is still a humidifier. Our everyday needs are Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Our shelter is also still in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs, as well as clean, feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting. A couple of hours once a week would certainly help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.