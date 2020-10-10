The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Little Bear, another teeny-tiny kitten. She is about 3 months old, has her current vaccinations and has been spayed.
Little Bear is a mover and loves to explore every inch of the cat room at Happy Tails.
If you would like to meet Little Bear, call Kathleen for an appointment at 574-808-9225.
Our wish list priority at this time is dry and moist kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats and dogs, as well as for washing dishes and doing laundry. We always have a lot of laundry because we change the bedding of the shelter animals’ blankets. If you have a couple of hours to spare once a week, we could certainly use the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for the Pet of the Week.