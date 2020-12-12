Meet Jacquie!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Jacquie, a sweet female kitten.
She is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. She now just needs to find that forever inside home.
When she looks at you it is like she knows what you are saying — beautiful eyes and very easy going. She is about 8 months old.
To visit Jacquie and any of our other shelter kids call Mandy at 219-204-8611 and she will help schedule an appointment. Also, you can leave a message at our shelter with your name and number. The shelter number is 574-278-7102. Leave a message on Happy Tails’ Facebook page, or email happytails@urhere.net.
Our wish list priority at this time is still dry and moist kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats cat dogs. If you have a couple of hours once a week, we will certainly accept the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for the Pet of the Week.