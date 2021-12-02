Meet Hickory!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Hickory, a tier-striped Calico.
She is current on vaccinations and has been spayed.
Hickory’s birthdate is March 1, 2021; intake weight 5.5 pounds.
To visit Hickory or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on FB, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email at happytails@urhere.net. Leave your name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time is dry and soft kitten food, and a humidifier.
Our everyday needs continue to be Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Our shelter is also still in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs, as well as clean, feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting. Morning shift starts around 9 a.m. and the evening shift begins around 5 p.m. Call Kathleen at 574-808-9225 to set up a time you can help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.