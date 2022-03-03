Meet Hemi!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Hemi, a lovable and energic boy. Here is his story:
He is a pitbull mix and is 5 years old. He would do best being an only dog, in a quiet home with one or two adults. He gets stressed out when strangers are in the same room with him, so basically no visitors in a new home. He is strong on leash and loves to be loved when he has gotten to know you.
Yes, it takes time with Hemi, however he was raised prior to us getting him. He will not take to new people right away. He will bark excessively, maybe show his teeth. He feels he is protecting us who have been with him a long time. He takes treats very gently, and always loves being petted and talked to by staff.
Hemi is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. His birth date is Sept. 15, 2016.
To visit Hemi or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611.
Our big wish right now is hard rubber toys for the dogs as they do not have toys to play with.
Everyday needs continue to be cleaning supplies, Dawn, Fabuloso, liquid washing detergent, milk bones and cat treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Not only are we losing four senior volunteers over the winter due to health issues, we are also losing a couple that are moving out of state next month. Just a couple of hours once a week would really help. The morning shift starts around 9 a.m. and evening shift starts around 5 p.m. People can text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 or Rick at 765-412-7803 to volunteer.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.