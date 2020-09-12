Meet Freya

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pets of the Week is Freya. This little spitfire was the hardest kitty to take a picture of.
She is only six months old and really loves to play — and run.
Freya is up to date on her vaccinations and is also spayed. She is looking for that inside forever home.
If interested in meeting her or any of the other pets, call Kathleen at 574-808-9225 to set up an appointment.
The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
The most urgent wish at the moment is more dry kitten food. Our everyday needs are still Fabuloso, liquid laundry detergent, Dawn dish soap, bleach, tall kitchen bags with ties, scoop-able cat litter, dry dog food and dry puppy food.
Volunteers are always needed to help with the cleaning and feeding of the shelter animals, also to do laundry and dishes.
If you are an outdoors person, we could use help with the weeding of our flowers and shrubs.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week.