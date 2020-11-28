Meet Flint!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Flint, a sweetie who needs a forever loving inside home.
Flint is a tabby with beautiful markings and is short-haired. Flint came into the shelter with a brother and two sisters. They have been adopted and now he is all alone, just wanting someone to cuddle and love him.
Flint will still need his booster shots, which he will get Nov. 30. His birthdate is Sept. 11, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 starting up again, we have gone back to adoptions by appointment. You can call or text Mandy at 219-204-8611 and she will help schedule an appointment.
Also, you can leave a message at our shelter with your name and number. The shelter number is 574-278-7102. Leave a message on Happy Tails’ Facebook page, or email happytails@urhere.net.
Our wish list priority at this time is still dry and moist kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats cat dogs. If you have a couple of hours once a week, we will certainly accept the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for the Pet of the Week.