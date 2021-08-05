Meet Elsie!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Elsie, a female kitten that loves to play and enjoys batting her yellow toy around.
Elsie’s name fits her perfectly. She is regal, loving and makes the perfect companion. She is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. Her birth date is April 28, 2021.
In the last two weeks we have received 18 kittens and two cats. All are strays picked up by Animal Control. Spay and neuter is so important in so many ways. Not only does it slow overpopulation, but reduces serious health issues down the road.
To visit Elsie and any of the other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on social media, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email happytails@urhere.net. Be sure to leave a name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time is volunteers, kitten dry food and cat wet food.
Our everyday needs continue to be Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Just a couple of hours once a week would really help. The morning shift is about 9 a.m. and evening shift around 5 p.m. Call Kathleen at 574-808-9225 to set up a time to help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.