Meet Drake!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Drake, a handsome cat that is current on his vaccinations — and he has been neutered.
Drake is laid back and enjoys attention along with his picture being taken.
Drake is micro-chipped but it is not showing an owner. His birth date is June 30, 2017; intake weight was 11.8 pounds.
To visit all of our shelter animals, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them.
Our big wish right is for the dogs. They need hard, rubber toys with which to play; they destroy the soft, fluffy ones within minutes and it makes their kennel a mess. At the moment, they have no toys.
Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, milk bones and cat treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers for at least a couple of hours a week to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 or Rick at 765-412-7803 to volunteer.
We are so grateful to the community, out-of-town visitors, and the Herald Journal for their longstanding support.