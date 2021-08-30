Meet Dante!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Dante, a handsome male pitbull mix.
Dante has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. He has unique coloring — grey merle and white. His birth date is May 27, 2019; his intake weight was 41 pounds.
To visit Dante and any of the other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on social media, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email happytails@urhere.net. Be sure to leave a name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time is volunteers, kitten dry food and cat wet food.
Our everyday needs continue to be Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Just a couple of hours once a week would really help. The morning shift is about 9 a.m. and evening shift around 5 p.m. Call Kathleen at 574-808-9225 to set up a time to help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.