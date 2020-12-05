Meet Cypress!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Cypress, a retriever mix who is about 4½ years old.
He came to the shelter with some skin issues, which are being treated at this time.
Cypress is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations. Just looking at him it is hard to believe he weighs 70 pounds.
Due to COVID-19 starting up again, we have gone back to adoptions by appointment. You can call or text Mandy at 219-204-8611 and she will help schedule an appointment.
Also, you can leave a message at our shelter with your name and number. The shelter number is 574-278-7102. Leave a message on Happy Tails’ Facebook page, or email happytails@urhere.net.
Our wish list priority at this time is still dry and moist kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats cat dogs. If you have a couple of hours once a week, we will certainly accept the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for the Pet of the Week.