Meet Chelsea!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Chelsea, a rat terrier/chihuahua who is spayed and whose vaccinations are up to date.
Being born in 2008 would make her about 14 years young and a senior. Chelsea’s was adopted from Happy Tails and her owner male passed away and her female owner could not keep her due to Chelsea being too strong on a leash.
Chelsea had a very loving home and is searching to have another one to finish out her senior years.
To visit Chelsea and any of our other shelter kids call Mandy at 219-204-8611 and she will help schedule an appointment. Also, you can leave a message at our shelter with your name and number. The shelter number is 574-278-7102. Leave a message on Happy Tails’ Facebook page, or email happytails@urhere.net.
Our wish list priority at this time is still dry and moist kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats cat dogs. If you have a couple of hours once a week, we will certainly accept the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for the Pet of the Week.