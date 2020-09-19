The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Butch, a very lovable and cuddly boy. He is just six months old and loves to watch everything happening around him.
Butch is current on his vaccinations and is neutered. If interested in meeting him, call Kathleen at 574-808-9225.
The shelter is located at 8954 N. West Shafer Drive, next to the Dollar General in Buffalo.
Our wish list priority at this time is dry kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn, Fabuloso, Bleach, Tall kitchen bags, Scoopable cat litter.
Volunteers? Yes, we are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats and dogs. Also, washing dishes and doing laundry. We always have a lot of laundry due to the fact we change the bedding of the shelter animals' blankets.
If you have a couple of hours, once a week would certainly help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelters front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week.
Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter.