Meet Branson!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Branson, an older, handsome orange tabby who is looking for that forever indoor home.
Branson just wants to be loved and cuddled with a forever family. He is up to date on his vaccinations and has been neutered.
Branson’s birth date is July 23, 2012, and his intake weight is 11.4 pounds.
To visit Branson and any of our other shelter kids text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on Facebook, on the shelter phone 574-278-7102 , or via email at happytails@urhere.net. Leave your name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time is hard, rubber dog toys. Our everyday needs are Dawn, Fabuloso, Bleach, tall kitchen bags, Scoopable cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats cat dogs. If you have a couple of hours once a week would certainly help. Text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 or Rick at 765-412-7803 to set up an appointment to volunteer.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelters front door. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week.