Meet Bluebell!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Bluebell, a 10-month-old cat who is not really active and is sometimes scared.
She slowly warms up to people and is up to date on her vaccinations. She has also been spayed.
Her birthdate is March 11, 2020.
To visit Bluebell or any of our other shelter animals, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 and she will help schedule an appointment. Mandy is a groomer at Charlie’s Dog House and Celeste Boutique. Sometimes she cannot answer the phone right away but will get back to you.
Also, you can leave a message at our shelter with your name and number. The shelter number is 574-278-7102. Leave a message on Happy Tails’ Facebook page, or email happytails@urhere.net.
Our wish list priority at this time is still dry and moist kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats cat dogs. If you have a couple of hours once a week, we will certainly accept the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for the Pet of the Week.