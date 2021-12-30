Meet Bluebell!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Bluebell, a nearly 2-year-old cat who is not really active and is sometimes scared.
Bluebell had recently been adopted, but her owner has passed away so she needs a new home.
She slowly warms up to people and is up to date on her vaccinations. She has also been spayed.
Bluebell’s birthdate is March 11, 2020.
To visit Bluebell and any of our other shelter kids text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment to visit. You can also leave a message via Facebook, shelter’s phone 574-278-7102 and leave your name and number, or email us at happytails@urhere.net.
We are still in need of volunteers to help with cats, dogs, to clean feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting. One shift a couple of hours once a week would certainly help. Please give this some thought. We are so short on volunteers and are overwhelmed with cats and kittens.
Our wish list priority at this time are dry kitten food and dry-wet cat food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for the Pet of the Week.