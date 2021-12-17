Meet Basil!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Basil, a very scared kitty when she first arrived at the shelter because she wanted to hide behind the litter box.
Now, she extends her paw to greet everyone who visits her.
Basil is current on her vaccinations and has been neutered. Her birth date is Feb. 4, 2020;, intake weight was 7.3 pounds.
To visit Basil or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on FB, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email at happytails@urhere.net. Leave your name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time is a humidifier. Our everyday needs are Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Just a couple of hours once a week would really help. The morning shift is about 9 a.m. and evening shift around 5 p.m. Text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 to set up a time when you can help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.