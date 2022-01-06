Meet Argo!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Argo, a male hound with a wonderful voice when greeting people.
Argo is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Hounds are adorable, and their voice proves it.
His birth date is June 14, 2017, and his intake weight was 62.8 pounds.
To visit Argo or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on FB, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email at happytails@urhere.net. Leave your name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time is dry kitten food and dry/wet cat food.
Our everyday needs continue to be Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Our shelter is also still in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs, as well as clean, feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting. One shift, a couple of hours once a week would certainly help. Please give this some thought, we are so short on volunteers, overwhelmed with cats and kittens.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.