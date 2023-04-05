Pet of the Week

Sherlock

Sherlock is searching to find a forever and loving inside home. He enjoys posing for pictures and would make some family a wonderful companion. Sherlock is current on vaccinations and has been neutered. His birth date is Dec. 14, 2022, and his intake weight was 7.5 pounds.

To meet Sherlock or any of our shelters cats and dogs, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.  