Sherlock is searching to find a forever and loving inside home. He enjoys posing for pictures and would make some family a wonderful companion. Sherlock is current on vaccinations and has been neutered. His birth date is Dec. 14, 2022, and his intake weight was 7.5 pounds.
To meet Sherlock or any of our shelters cats and dogs, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.
Happy Tails is still in need of dry dog food, bleach, Fabuloso and volunteers!
Do you have a little free time and enjoy animals? Then we certainly could use your help with the cleaning and feeding of our shelter's dogs and cats. One shift a week would really be a blessing. Please stop in on a Monday or Thursday morning, meet Carolyn and learn more about our shelter and its furkids. You can leave a message on Happy Tails FB page, or email us at happytails@urhere.net.We’re looking forward to hearing from you.
Our shelter is grateful to the community and the Monticello Herald Journal that donates a space in their newspaper for Pet of the Week. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter.