Lloyd

Lloyd is approximately a 3 years old hound mix, brindle in color. He has been neutered, current on his vaccinations and micro-chipped. From one of our volunteers: Lloyd loves to play by himself and with someone outside of his kennel. Lloyd’s birthdate is April 4, 2018. To visit him or any of our shelter kids, email us at happytails@urhere.net to make an appointment.

Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn, liquid laundry detergent and a metal leaf rake. Dog and cat treats are greatly needed also.

