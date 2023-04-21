Reuben a pit mix, is current on vaccinations and has been neutered. He has been around other dogs and children, and did quite well. Reuben is looking for that forever and loving inside home. His birthdate is Nov. 3, 2020, and his current weight is 68 pounds.
To visit all of our shelter fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them.
Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, Milk Bones and cat treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers for the weekend shifts. We are asking for volunteers for a couple of hours to help clean and feed the dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Stop in at the shelter on Monday or Thursday morning to meet Carolyn and the fur kids and learn more about volunteering, or email at happytails@urhere.net to volunteer.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, and the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet Of The Week in the newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running.