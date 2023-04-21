Pet of the Week

Reuben is the Happy Tails Pet of the Week looking for a home and family to love.

Reuben a pit mix, is current on vaccinations and has been neutered. He has been around other dogs and children, and did quite well. Reuben is looking for that forever and loving inside home. His birthdate is Nov. 3, 2020, and his current weight is 68 pounds.

To visit all of our shelter fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them.

Tags