Ila is actually a little sweetie. She has that concerned look of what she is going to get into next. She just wants to have a loving and forever inside home. Ila has been spayed and is current on vaccinations. Her birth date is Jan. 6, 2021, and her intake weight was 6.7 pounds. To visit Ila or any of our other shelter fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment.
Happy Tails is still in great need of volunteers! Monday and Thursday evenings and weekends are critical. A couple of hours, one day a week, to help with the cats and dogs is all we’re asking. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet Carolyn and Rick and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering, they can answer them for you.