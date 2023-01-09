Pepa is a sweet long-haired little girl, and kind of on the quiet side. She is current on her vaccinations and has been spayed. Pepa's birth date is May 29, 2021, and her intake weight is 6.4 pounds. To meet Pepa or any of the other shelter furkids text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment.
Happy Tails is still in dire need of volunteers! Monday and Thursday evenings and weekends are critical. A couple of hours one day a week to help with the cats and dogs is all we’re asking. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet Carolyn and Rick and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering, they can answer them for you. It is getting too much for one person to cover four shifts a week. Leave a message on the Facebook page, or email. You can also text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 to volunteer.