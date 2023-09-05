Ernest, a handsome male heeler mix. He is a happy boy, with lots of energy. He has a lot of love to give. He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Ernest is now ready for his forever inside loving home. His birthdate is Jam. 6, 2022, and his intake weight is 49 pounds. If you would like to meet Ernest or any of the shelters' kiddos, email us at happytails@urhere.net or leave a comment on the FB page.
Happy Tails is still in need of bleach , Fabuloso and volunteers! Do you have a little free time and enjoy animals? Then we certainly could use your help with the cleaning and feeding of our shelter's dogs and cats. One shift a week would really be a blessing. Please stop in on a Monday or Thursday morning, meet Carolyn and learn more about our shelter and its fur kids. You can leave a message on Happy Tails Facebook page or email us at happytails@urhere.net.
Our shelter is grateful to the community, and the Monticello Herald Journal that donates a space in the newspaper for Pet of the Week. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter.