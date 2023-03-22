Dale

Dale

Dale is back at the shelter after he was adopted this past November. Dale is a little sweetie, and a little bigger now than this picture. He is current on his vaccinations and is neutered. Dale's birthdate is June 27, 2022, and is still in kitten mode. To visit him and any of our shelter's kiddos text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.

Happy Tails is still in need of dry dog food, bleach, Fabuloso and volunteers!