Argo, is a male Hound, with a wonderful voice when greeting people. Argo is current on his vaccinations, and has been neutered. Hounds are adorable, and their voice proves it. His birth date is June 14, 2017, and his intake weight is 62.8 lbs. To meet Argo and any of our other shelter fur kids call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.
Happy Tails is still in great need of volunteers! Monday and Thursday evenings and weekends are critical. A couple of hours, one day a week, to help with the cats and dogs is all we’re asking. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet Carolyn and Rick and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering, they can answer them for you.