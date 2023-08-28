Happy Tails Pet of the Week

Freeman is a handsome male, that just laid down and waited for his picture to be taken. He is current on vaccinations and has been neutered. His birth date is Feb. 24, 2022, and his intake weight is 6.4 pounds.
If you would like to meet Freeman or any of the shelter's fur kids, email us at happytails@urhere.net or leave a comment on the FB page.
Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, and dog and cat treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers for the weekend shifts. Please consider helping a couple of hours a week to help clean and feed the dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please leave a message on her profile or email at happytails@urhere.net to volunteer.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, and the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet Of The Week in the newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails.