Mango, a female , tabby, current on vaccinations and has been spayed. She might look a little sad eyed , but will be a bundle of love when the right person adopts her. Mango's birth date is Nov. 2, 2021, and the intake weight 6.5 pounds.
If you would like to meet Mango or any of our shelter kiddos, to set up an appointment leave a message on Chip's FB page or email us at happytials@urhere.net.
Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn, liquid laundry detergent and a metal leaf rake. Dog and cat treats are greatly needed also.
Happy Tails is still in need of evening and Sunday morning volunteers! to help clean and feed. even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Seniors, have you retired, enjoy animals? We have the answer! Come volunteer with us!
It gives them a reason to get out, and lend a helping hand , the animals love attention, give it some thought. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet the staff and the fur kids, if you have questions about volunteering they can answer them for you. Leave a message on the FB page, or email.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet of the Week in the newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you, are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running.