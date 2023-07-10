Tyson

Introducing Tyson! Tyson is a male brindle boxer mix. This baby boy is 7 months old. He currently weighs 30.4 pounds. This sweet kid can play for hours! Tyson is a lover who gives kisses and he is definitely a lap dog! Make an appointment to see this lovebird soon!

To meet Tyson and any of our other shelter fur kids, leave a message on the FB page or email us at happytails@urhere.net to make an appointment. Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn, liquid laundry detergent and a metal leaf rake. Dog and cat treats are greatly needed also. 

Tags