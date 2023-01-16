Lloyd is a hound mix, brindle in color and approximately 3-years old. He has been neutered, and is current on his vaccinations and micro-chipped. From one of the volunteers, “Lloyd loves to play by himself and with someone outside of his kennel.” Lloyd's birth date is April 4, 2018. To visit him text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.
Happy Tails is still in great need of volunteers! Monday and Thursday evenings and weekends are critical. A couple of hours, one day a week, to help with the cats and dogs is all we’re asking. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet Carolyn and Rick and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering, they can answer them for you.