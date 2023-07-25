Introducing Chip! This handsome pup is a male mixed breed. At time of intake Chip is 1 year 8 months old. His coat is red/white and he currently weighs 48.2 pounds. Chip is a super sweet and super fun dog! He would do better as an only dog. He is a friendly guy. Make an appointment to meet this handsome boy!
If you would like to meet Chip or any of our shelter kids, to set up an appointment leave a message on Chips FB page or email us at happytials@urhere.net.
Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn, liquid laundry detergent and a metal leaf rake. Dog and cat treats are greatly needed also.
Happy Tails is still in need of evening and Sunday morning volunteers to help clean and feed. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Seniors, have you retired, enjoy animals? Happy Tails has the answer! Come volunteer with us! The animals love attention, and you will too.
Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet the staff and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering they can answer them for you. Leave a message on the FB page or email.