Pet of the Week

Introducing Chip! This handsome pup is a male mixed breed. At time of intake Chip is 1 year 8 months old. His coat is red/white and he currently weighs 48.2 pounds. Chip is a super sweet and super fun dog! He would do better as an only dog. He is a friendly guy. Make an appointment to meet this handsome boy!

If you would like to meet Chip or any of our shelter kids, to set up an appointment leave a message on Chips FB page or email us at happytials@urhere.net

