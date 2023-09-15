Olive, (she actually knows her name when called) is a sweet, huggable, cuddlable lap cat. Olive prefers to be the only pet in the family. She may take to a younger female to companion with. Olive is an older cat, and just wants to be loved and she will love you back. Her weight is 9.5 pounds. Her birthdate is Jan. 15, 2016. She is current on her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped.
Happy Tails is still in need of bleach, Fabuloso and volunteers!
Do you have a little free time and enjoy animals? Then we certainly could use your help with the cleaning and feeding of our shelter’s dogs and cats. One shift a week would really be a blessing. Please stop in on a Monday or Thursday morning, meet Carolyn and learn more about our shelter and its furkids.
The shelter is located at 8954 NW Shafer Dr., Monticello. You can also leave a message on Happy Tails Facebook page, call 574-278-7102 or email happytails@urhere.net.
The shelter is grateful to the community and Monticello Herald Journal that donates a space in the newspaper for Pet of the Week. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter.