Thomas, a male Boston Terrier/Pitbull mix, is current on his vaccinations, microchipped and has been neutered. From happy smiles, to what am I doing at the shelter look, Thomas just needs to know he is loved and cared for. His birth date is Oct. 18, 2017, and his intake weight is 49 pounds.
If you would like to visit Thomas or any of the shelter fur kids, leave a message on the FB page or email us at happytails@urhere.net.
Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn and liquid laundry detergent. Dog and cat treats are always appreciated too.
Happy Tails is still in need of evening volunteers to help clean and feed, even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Seniors, have you retired and enjoy animals? We have the answer! Come volunteer with us! We have several seniors that volunteer, helping with the feeding and cleaning of cats and dogs. It gives them a reason to get out and lend a helping hand. The animals love attention, give it some thought.
Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet the staff and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering, they can answer them for you. You may also leave a message on the FB page or email.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors and the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet of the Week in the newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running.