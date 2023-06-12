Pet of the Week

Thomas

Thomas, a male Boston Terrier/Pitbull mix, is current on his vaccinations, microchipped and has been neutered. From happy smiles, to what am I doing at the shelter look, Thomas just needs to know he is loved and cared for. His birth date is Oct. 18, 2017, and his intake weight is 49 pounds.

If you would like to visit Thomas or any of the shelter fur kids, leave a message on the FB page or email us at happytails@urhere.net.

