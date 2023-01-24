Trudy is a little sweetie, and is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. She is a tiger stripe, and is waiting for her inside, loving and forever home. Trudy loves to be out of her cage, stroll around and watch what is going on. Her birth date is May 27, 2016, and her intake weight is 9.8 pounds. To meet Trudy and any of our other shelter furkids call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.
Happy Tails is still in great need of volunteers! Monday and Thursday evenings and weekends are critical. A couple of hours, one day a week, to help with the cats and dogs is all we’re asking. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet Carolyn and Rick and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering, they can answer them for you.