Introducing Frida! This sweet 50 pound mixed breed is new to our shelter after being rescued from living in terrible conditions. Frida has been spayed and her approximate DOB is Dec. 15, 2018. Frida is up to date on her vaccinations. Now the only thing she needs is a great family to love her. Make an appointment to meet this lovely lady.
Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, 8 inch mop heads, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, dog and cat treats. We are so grateful for your donations. We wish we could say thank you to you in person.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers for the weekend shifts. Think about being a volunteer for just a couple of hours to help clean and feed the dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Stop in at the shelter on Monday or Thursday morning to meet Carolyn and the furkids and learn more about volunteering, or email at happytails@urhere.net to volunteer.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors and the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet of the Week in their newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails.