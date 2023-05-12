Pet of the Week

Frida is the Happy Tails Pet of the Week.

Introducing Frida! This sweet 50 pound mixed breed is new to our shelter after being rescued from living in terrible conditions. Frida has been spayed and her approximate DOB is Dec. 15, 2018. Frida is up to date on her vaccinations. Now the only thing she needs is a great family to love her. Make an appointment to meet this lovely lady.

You can email us at happytails@urhere.net to make an appointment.