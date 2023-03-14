Ernest is a handsome male Heeler mix. He is a happy boy, with lots of energy and he has a lot of love to give. He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Ernest is now ready for his forever inside loving home. His birthdate is Jan. 6, 2022, and his intake weight was 49 pounds.
If you would like to meet Ernest or any of the shelters' kiddos, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment. Mandy does work a full time job, please leave a message and she will get back to you.
Happy Tails is still in need of bleach, Fabuloso and volunteers!
Do you have a little free time and enjoy animals? Then we certainly could use your help with the cleaning and feeding of our shelter's dogs and cats. One shift a week would really be a blessing. Please stop in on a Monday or Thursday morning, meet Carolyn and learn more about our shelter and its fur kids. You can leave a message on Happy Tails FB page, or email us at happytails@urhere.net. Looking forward to hearing from you.
Our shelter is grateful to the community and the Monticello Herald Journal who donates a space in their newspaper for Pet of the Week. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter.