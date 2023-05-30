Meet Paloma! This black and white mixed breed weighs in at approximately 60 pounds. Paloma has been spayed. Her approximate date of birth is April 15, 2022. This sweet girl was living in deplorable conditions and is now looking for a loving family to call her own. Make an appointment to meet this beautiful girl!
Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn and liquid laundry detergent. Dog and cat treats are always appreciated too.
Happy Tails is still in need of evening volunteers to help clean and feed, even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Seniors, have you retired and enjoy animals? We have the answer! Come volunteer with us! We have several seniors that volunteer, helping with the feeding and cleaning of cats and dogs. It gives them a reason to get out and lend a helping hand. The animals love attention, give it some thought. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet the staff and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering, they can answer them for you. You may also leave a message on the FB page or email.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors and the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet of the Week in the newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running.