Pet of the Week

Paloma is the Happy Tails Pet of the Week.

Meet Paloma! This black and white mixed breed weighs in at approximately 60 pounds. Paloma has been spayed. Her approximate date of birth is April 15, 2022. This sweet girl was living in deplorable conditions and is now looking for a loving family to call her own. Make an appointment to meet this beautiful girl!

Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn and liquid laundry detergent. Dog and cat treats are always appreciated too.

