Deno is a bundle of sweetness, and did amazing when our volunteer Macy took him for his updated vaccinations. He was very polite and wanted to say hello to all of the staff. While traveling, he was crated along with three cats going for their vaccinations. Deno laid down and relaxed the entire time. He definitely loves people and tries to get all the pets he can! He is a sweet young dog waiting for his forever home. Deno, a young Pitty, has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has been micro-chipped. Yes, being in puppy mode he loves to play, run and have fun. Deno's birth date is Sept. 14, 2021, and his intake weight was 43.2 pounds.
Happy Tails is still in need of bleach, Fabuloso and volunteers!