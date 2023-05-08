Happy Tails Pet of the Week

Ula likes having his picture taken. He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. His birth date is May 30, 2021, and intake weight is 7.8 pounds. If you would like to meet Ula or any of the shelter's furkids, email us at happytails@urhere.net to make an appointment.
Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, Milk Bones and cat treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers for the weekend shifts. Please consider volunteering for a couple of hours to help clean and feed the dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Stop in at the shelter on Monday or Thursday morning to meet Carolyn and the furkids and learn more about volunteering, or email at happytails@urhere.net to volunteer.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, and the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet Of The Week in the newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running.