Happy Tails Pet of the Week

ULA

Ula likes having his picture taken. He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. His birth date is May 30, 2021, and intake weight is 7.8 pounds. If you would like to meet Ula or any of the shelter's furkids, email us at happytails@urhere.net to make an appointment.

Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, Milk Bones and cat treats.

