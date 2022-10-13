Valka, a female grey tabby kitten, is a feisty little gal who wants to party all the time. She is current on vaccinations, and spayed, but will still need her booster vaccination Oct. 24. Valka's birthdate is July 2, 2022, and her intake weight was 2.2 pounds.
To meet Valka or any of the shelter pets, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment. Mandy has a full time job, leave a message and she will get back to you at end of day.
Our biggest wish right now is still liquid laundry detergent, and as always, volunteers! Please consider volunteering a couple of hours a week, mornings or evenings, to help clean and feed the cats or dogs. Weekend help is greatly needed. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737, email at happytails@urhere.net or leave a message on the FB page to volunteer. Must be 18 years of age or older. We have a few seniors that enjoy helping with the animals, and having time away from home.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, and the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet Of The Week in the newspaper. We appreciate each and everyone. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails.