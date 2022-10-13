Valka

Valka is waiting for her new family to take her home!

Valka, a female grey tabby kitten, is a feisty little gal who wants to party all the time. She is current on vaccinations, and spayed, but will still need her booster vaccination Oct. 24. Valka's birthdate is July 2, 2022, and her intake weight was 2.2 pounds.

To meet Valka or any of the shelter pets, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment. Mandy has a full time job, leave a message and she will get back to you at end of day.

Trending Food Videos