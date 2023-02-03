Drake, a handsome guy, is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. He is laid back and enjoys attention along with his picture being taken. Drake is microchipped but it is not showing an owner. His birthdate is June 30, 2017, and the intake weight was 11.8 lbs. To meet Drake or any of the shelters fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment.
Happy Tails is still in great need of volunteers! Monday and Thursday evenings and weekends are critical. A couple of hours, one day a week, to help with the cats and dogs is all we’re asking. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet Carolyn and Rick and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering, they can answer them for you.