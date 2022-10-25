Marty is a male and a mix of sorts. He is wearing a cone of shame just until his neuter stitches heal. He is adorable and we just love those beautiful ears of his. Marty's birthdate is Feb. 28, 2017 and his intake weight is 34 pounds.
To meet Marty or any of the other fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment. Mandy has a full time job, leave a message and she will get back to you at end of day.
Our biggest wish right now is bleach and volunteers! A couple of hours a week, mornings or evenings, to help clean and feed the cats or dogs is all we ask. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737, email at happytails@urhere.net or leave a message on the FB page to volunteer. To volunteer, you must be 18 years of age or older and seniors are welcome! We have a few that enjoy helping with the animals, and spending time away from home.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet Of The Week in their newspaper. We appreciate each and everyone. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running. Thank you all for being a part of Happy Tails.