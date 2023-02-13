This week’s pet of the week has a very unique name for a young lad. Slick Rick is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Slick, is a hound, an adorable soul with a voice to match. He is a happy fur kid and loves attention. Slick Rick's birthdate is Jan. 7, 2020, and his intake weight is 50.6 pounds. He is not good with cats, chickens or little children. To meet Slick Rick or any of the shelters fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment.
Happy Tails is still in great need of volunteers! Monday and Thursday evenings and weekends are critical. A couple of hours, one day a week, to help with the cats and dogs is all we’re asking. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet Carolyn and Rick and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering, they can answer them for you.