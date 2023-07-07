Meet Meeka! This sweet kitty has been spayed and has a current weight of 5.8 pounds. Her DOB is Sept.7, 2022. Meeka is also up to date on her vaccinations. She is a mover, very full of energy and did not want her picture taken.
Set up an appointment to meet this baby cat! She would make a wonderful addition to your family! To meet Meeka and any of our other shelter fur kids, leave a message on the FB page or email us at happytails@urhere.net to make an appointment.
Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn and liquid laundry detergent. Dog and cat treats are greatly needed also.
Happy Tails is still in need of evening volunteers and Sunday morning volunteers to help clean and feed. even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. We have several seniors that volunteer, helping with the feeding and cleaning of cats and dogs. Come lend a helping hand too! The animals love attention; please give it some thought. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet the staff and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering they can answer them for you. Leave a message on the FB page, or email.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet Of The Week in their newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you, are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running.