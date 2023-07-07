Meeka

Meet Meeka! This sweet kitty has been spayed and has a current weight of 5.8 pounds. Her DOB is Sept.7, 2022. Meeka is also up to date on her vaccinations. She is a mover, very full of energy and did not want her picture taken.

Set up an appointment to meet this baby cat! She would make a wonderful addition to your family! To meet Meeka and any of our other shelter fur kids, leave a message on the FB page or email us at happytails@urhere.net to make an appointment.

