Pet of the Week

Freeman is the Happy Tails Pet of the Week and is looking for a home to call his own.

Freeman a handsome male cat that just laid down and waited for his picture to be taken. He is current on vaccinations and has been neutered. His birthdate is Feb. 24, 2022, and his intake weight is 6.4 pounds. To see Freeman and any of the other shelters furkids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to make an appointment.

Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent. Milk Bones and cat treats.

