Trudy is a little sweetie and is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. She is a tiger stripe, and is waiting for her inside, loving and forever home. Trudy has been with us for quite some time so she is a little bigger than her picture shows. She is her own person, independent but loves attention and being talked to. Her birth date is May 27, 2016, and her intake weight was 9.8 pounds.
To meet Trudy and any of our other shelter fur kids, leave a message on the FB page or .email us at happytails@urhere.net to make an appointment. Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn and liquid laundry detergent. Dog and cat treats are always appreciated too.