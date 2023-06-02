Logan is a grey handsome lad, 6 1/2 years old, and has been with us for two years. He is up to date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Logan's birth date is Nov. 28, 2016, and his intake weight is 13.7 pounds. If you are interested in Logan or any of our shelter's fur kids....leave us a message on FB or email us at happytails@urhere.net.
Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn and liquid laundry detergent. Dog and cat treats are always appreciated too.
Happy Tails is still in need of evening volunteers to help clean and feed, even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Seniors, have you retired, enjoy animals? We have the answer! Come volunteer with us! We have several seniors that volunteer, helping with the feeding and cleaning of cats and dogs. It gives them a reason to get out, and lend a helping hand, plus the animals love attention. Please give it some thought. Stop in the shelter on Monday or Thursday mornings. Meet the staff and the fur kids, and if you have questions about volunteering they can answer them for you. Leave a message on the FB page, or email.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors and the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet Of The Week in the newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you, are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running.