Logan is a grey handsome lad, 6 1/2 years old, and has been with us for two years.  He is up to date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Logan's birth date is Nov. 28, 2016, and his intake weight is 13.7 pounds. If you are interested in Logan or any of our shelter's fur kids....leave us a message on FB or email us at happytails@urhere.net.  

Our everyday needs at this time are bleach, Fabuloso, Dawn and liquid laundry detergent. Dog and cat treats are always appreciated too.

