Ernest

Ernest is waiting for his "furever" family to take him home.

Ernest is a handsome male Heeler mix. He is a happy boy, with lots of energy and he has a lot of love to give.  He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. Ernest is now ready for his forever inside loving home. His birthdate is Jan. 6, 2022, and his intake weight was 49 pounds.

If you would like to meet Ernest or any of the shelters' kiddos, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment. Mandy does work a full time job, please leave a message and she will get back to you.

Tags