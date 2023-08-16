Shafer is a female that enjoys posing for the camera and is also easy going. She is tabby grey, current on her vaccinations and has been spayed. Her birthdate is March 4, 2020, and her intake weight is 7.6 pounds.
To visit all of our shelter fur kids, leave a message on our profile or email us at happytails@urhere.net for an appointment to meet them.
Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent and dog and cat treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers for the weekend shifts. Consider volunteering a couple of hours to help clean and feed the dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please leave a message on our profile or email at happytails@urhere.net to volunteer.