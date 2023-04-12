Hemi is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. His birthdate is Sept. 15, 2016. To visit all of our shelter fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them.
Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, Milk Bones and cat treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers for the weekend shifts. A couple of hours to help clean and feed the dogs is all we ask. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 or email at happytails@urhere.net to volunteer.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, the Herald Journal for putting Pet Of The Week in the newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running.