Pet of the Week

Hemi is this week's Pet of the Week at Happy Tails.

Hemi is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. His birthdate is Sept. 15, 2016. To visit all of our shelter fur kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them.

Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, Milk Bones and cat treats.

